Morning top 5: Belfast rape trial fallout; abortion referendum campaign; and May's Brexit tour

People who named the complainant in the Belfast rape trial on Twitter are now facing investigation by the PSNI.

The divisive role of social media has come centre stage, following the acquittal of rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding and two of their friends on Wednesday.

Some spoke in support of the complainant, with the hashtag 'I believe her', while others posted derogatory comments about the woman with a few naming her.

****

Campaigning is due to get underway ahead of the abortion referendum.

On Wednesday, the Government announced a vote on whether the 8th amendment should be repealed will be held on May 25th.

Everyone is being encouraged to make sure they are registered to vote in order to have their say.

****

British Prime Minister Theresa May is marking one year to Brexit with a whistle-stop tour of the UK, including Northern Ireland.

Ahead of the trip she said she wanted to "protect the integrity of the United Kingdom" as it leaves the EU.

Sinn Féin has criticised her visit to the North, where she will meet with farmers near Belfast.

****

Counter-terrorism police in the UK say a former Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned with a nerve agent at their home in Salisbury.

Experts say the highest concentration of toxin was discovered on their front door.

The UK has blamed Moscow for the attack with 27 countries, including Ireland, deciding to expel Russian diplomats.

****

Malala Yousafzai has returned to Pakistan for the first time since she was shot in the head by the Taliban there.

At the age of 15 she was targeted by masked gunmen over her campaigning for girls' rights to go to school.

She has lived in Britain ever since and became the youngest ever winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.