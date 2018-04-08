Morning top 5: At least 70 dead after alleged chemical attack in Syria; man dies in Trump Tower fire

The US is calling on Russia to end its support for the Assad regime after an alleged chemical weapons attack killed at least 70 people in eastern Syria.

Many of those reported to have died were children.

The US State Department has strongly condemned the attack in the city of Douma in eastern Ghouta, while the Syrian government denied launching chemical attacks.

***

Two people have been killed in Munster in west Germany after a van drove into crowds in a popular square.

The driver of the vehicle also died after shooting himself at the scene.

Local media are identifying the driver as a middle aged man who had psychological problems.

About 20 people were injured in the incident in the city's Old Town, with six said to be in a serious condition.

***

A man has died after a blaze on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Four firefighters also suffered minor injuries tackling the flames, which could be seen pouring from the high-rise.

Donald Trump - who owns the building - tweeted his thanks to emergency crews for their work.

***

The Health Minister has pledged that new GP contract negotiations will begin with a month.

Simon Harris last night told IMO Delegates meeting in Killarney that he's ready to start work to deliver the kind of Irish health service that doctors will want to work in.

He said previous decisions to reduce bed capacity were 'crazy', and said he knew what was needed - listing capacity, recruitment and retention, investment, the new GP contract and Sláintecare plans among the priorities.

***

Brazil's former president has surrendered to police in Sao Paulo, after a showdown with his own supporters who tried to block him from being arrested.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was convicted of corruption and sentenced to just over 12 years in prison.

He failed to meet yesterday's deadline for him to hand himself over to police.