Morning top 5: Armed officer 'never went in' during Florida shooting; Taoiseach to meet EU leaders in Brussels

An armed officer has been accused of failing to intervene at the scene of the Florida school shooting.

The local sheriff's office says Deputy Scott Peterson was on duty at the scene when the shooting started, but did nothing.

He has now resigned from the force after being suspended.

17 students and staff died in the shooting.

***

The UN Security Council will vote later on a draft ceasefire for Syria.

The deal, demanding a 30-day break in fighting, does not yet have the backing of Russia - with Russian officials calling it 'unrealistic'.

However, it may not veto the text if changes are made before the vote this afternoon.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed or injured in recent days, amid strikes targeting the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta enclave.

***

The Taoiseach is in Brussels this morning for an EU Council meeting.

Leaders of the EU27 are expected to discuss proposals for changes to the composition of the European Parliament, post-Brexit.

The long-term budget of the EU after the UK leaves will also be discussed.

***

80 schools around the country have been chosen to start the roll-out of PE as a Leaving Cert subject.

Students will start the curriculum in September before sitting the exam in 2020.

***

A police officer has died after violence between rival football fans in the Spanish city of Bilbao.

He reportedly suffered a heart attack following clashes between hundreds of people and riot officers before Athletic Bilbao hosted Spartak Moscow in the Europa League.

Police escorted Russian fans into the stadium, but a stray group allegedly started lighting fireworks and throwing flares.