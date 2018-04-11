Morning top 5: Airlines warned over potential missile strikes over Syria; Gardaí warn of Brexit drain on resources; Zuckerberg faces US Senators

Europe's air traffic controllers have issued a "rapid alert" for airlines in the Eastern Mediterranean because of the possibility of missile strikes on Syria.

Eurocontrol is warning to exercise caution due to the possibility of airstrikes within the next 72 hours.

It comes as Russia last night vetoed a US proposal for an investigation into an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria.

Moscow and the Syrian regime deny any involvement in the gas attack on the rebel-held town of Douma.

French president Emmanuel Macron says his country, along with the UK and America will decide how to act over the coming days.

***

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has pledged to take a more "proactive position" when it comes to dealing with apps on the social network.

He has already apologised for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which saw the firm harvesting personal details from millions of users through an app.

Mr Zuckerberg faces a second day of questions from US Senators in Washington later.

Last night, he admitted the social media giant didn’t “take a broad enough view of our responsibility” adding that this “was a big mistake.”

***

Senior Gardaí are warning that Brexit will be a 'massive draw' on their resources.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is due to address the Association of Garda Superintendents (AGSI) annual conference in County Kildare later.

Members are expected to warn that more personnel will have to patrol the border counties if the UK leaves the EU.

They are also worried they're buckling under an ever increasing workload as cyber crime makes cases more complex.

***

An investigation is underway into the death of a fisherman off the Mayo coast yesterday.

The man in his 50s went overboard when his boat capsized off Erris Head.

He was later pronounced dead at Sligo University Hospital.

Two other men who also went overboard managed to get to a life raft and were winched to safety.

***

A Belfast court is due to consider whether reporting restrictions imposed during the Belfast rape trial should now be lifted.

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were acquitted of raping the same woman at Jackson’s home in Belfast in June 2016.

During the trial, media were banned from reporting on legal arguments that took place in the absence of the jury.

A hearing on whether that order should be lifted is due to be heard today before trial judge Patricia Smyth.