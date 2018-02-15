Morning top 5: 17 dead in Florida high school shooting; Woman due in court over death of child; Back to the drawing board at Stormont

A school shooting in Florida has left 17 people dead.

The gunman - a 19-year-old expelled student - has been arrested.

It is the 19th school shooting in the US since the start of the year - and the third-deadliest in US history.

US President Trump has extended his condolences to the families and victims, tweeting: “'No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”

***

A woman's due in court later after an alleged fatal assault on a three year old child.

The girl was rushed to hospital on Saturday following the incident at her home in Shankill, in south Co Dublin.

She lost her fight for life on Tuesday morning.

The woman, aged in her 40s, appeared before a special court sitting on Sunday, charged with assault causing harm.

***

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma has resigned his position - avoiding a planned vote of no confidence in parliament today.

He made the announcement in a televised address to the nation last night.

His governing ANC party had demanded he step down, a decision Mr Zuma didn't agree with.

The 75-year-old insists he will remain committed to the public.

***

The Irish and British governments are going back to the drawing board, following the collapse of power-sharing talks in the north.

The DUP pulled out of the negotiations yesterday, claiming there was no prospect of a deal on key issues like the Irish language.

Sinn Fein claims there was agreement, but the DUP couldn't 'close the deal.'

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley says the British government is now facing difficult choices.

***

Fianna Fáil is claiming there are still serious doubts about whether the National Broadband Plan can be delivered.

The tendering process for the massive project has been left with just one bidder, after Eir pulled out.

Officials from the Department of Communications will face questions on the tendering process at an Oireachtas committee hearing later.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson Timmy Dooley says they need to answer a number of questions.