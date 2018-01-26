Morning top 5: Varadkar talks US immigration; abortion poll; and South Korea hospital fire

Leo Varadkar says America made itself great by accepting migrants from all over the world, including Ireland.

The Taosieach was speaking ahead of a speech by Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos later.

The US president is expected to use his "America first" message in the address to world leaders and business people.

****

A majority of people are in favour of repealing the 8th amendment and allowing abortion without restriction for up to 12 weeks, according to a new poll.

The Irish Times/MRBI poll says 56% would back the move, with just 29% against.

One in four people said their opinions on widely available abortion have changed in the past year.

****

The Central Bank is forecasting more jobs and higher average earnings for the next year.

They say people will have about 3% more in their pockets, while an extra 89,000 people will be employed.

Employment levels in 2019 will be higher than the pre-recession peak.

****

At least 41 people have died and dozens more are injured after a fire broke out at a hospital in South Korea.

Firefighters said the fire is thought to have broken out in the emergency room of the hospital in Miryang on Friday morning.

Officials said there are around 79 people injured, eight of those in a critical condition.

****

The Education Minister Richard Bruton wants to double the number of student teachers.

Mr Bruton also wants to bring in subject quotas for third level institutions to provide more teachers in certain subjects.

It would mean those applying to teach subjects where there is a shortage will get priority in the CAO.