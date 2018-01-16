Morning top 5: Tributes flood in for Dolores O'Riordan; New review of Kerry babies case; California couple charged with torture offences

Tributes are continuing to flood in for singer Dolores O'Riordan, who was found dead in London yesterday.

Stars including Johnny Depp, Bono and Nick Cave paid tribute to the Cranberries singer at a concert in Dublin.

Catatonia's Cerys Mathews dedicated the song The Broad Majestic Shannon to the Limerick singer at the National Concert Hall.

A book of condolence will be opened in her native Limerick this morning – with a range of preparations underway to honour the star.

***

Gardaí are to begin a review into the Kerry babies case today.

It started in April 1984 when a baby, named ‘John’ by authorities, was found dead on a beach in Cahersiveen, with multiple injuries.

His death was investigated by detectives who also probed the alleged killing of another infant.

It eventually led to a tribunal exposing the treatment of women in 1980s Ireland.

This afternoon, a press conference will appeal for information from anyone who lived in or around Cahersiveen at that time.

***

A couple in California have been charged with torture, after police rescued their 13 malnourished children from their home.

Some of the group - aged between 2 and 29 - were discovered shackled to their beds.

One girl managed to escape and call the police in Perris, east of Los Angeles.

Mark Uffer's the chief executive of the medical centre where they're being cared for.

***

The Dáil returns today after the Christmas break with Brexit, drink driving and the trolley crisis topping the agenda at the start of a busy political year.

Yesterday Fine Gael held a meeting of the parliamentary party to discuss the report by the Oireachtas Committee on the 8th Amendment.

On the agenda this evening is Shane Ross' Road Traffic Bill which resumes its course through the house.

While Sinn Féin has a motion on the trolley crisis, and will also call for a pay commission to be established for the health service.

***

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles says she was sexually abused by former USA gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar was jailed for 60 years in December 2017 for possession of child abuse images and is also awaiting sentencing after admitting to assaulting seven female gymnasts.

The 54-year-old could be jailed for life under the sexual assault charges, to which he pleaded guilty.

Biles, 20, said she had been debating whether or not to go public with her story as she continues to train for Tokyo 2020.