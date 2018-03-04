Morning top 5: Thousands remain without power; Woman dies in Longford fire; Risk of flooding as snows melt

The Government is hopeful the country will be back to normal by tomorrow, following days of disruption due to heavy snow and ice.

Repair works are underway to return power to thousands of customers.

Wexford remains worst affected – with 6,000 homes, farms and businesses still waiting for service to be restored.

There is a risk the melting snow will cause some localised flooding.

***

Iarnród Éireann expects to run a full service on the vast majority of routes today.

The company said its staff have worked flat out in extremely difficult conditions to clear lines and points from snow.

The majority of Bus Éireann services are operating with some cancellations in the east.

Dublin Bus is offering a limited service while the Luas is operating on the Red Line from the Point to Red Cow. It will be mid-morning at the earliest before the Green Line service resumes.

***

An 83-year-old woman has died in a house fire in north Longford.

Gardaí were called to the scene at a house in Abbeylara shortly after 7pm last night.

The woman’s body was found inside after firefighters brought the blaze under control.

Her body has been removed Mullingar Hospital for a post-mortem examination and the scene is preserved for technical examination.

***

President Michael D Higgins has led the tributes to best selling Irish author, Emma Hannigan.

The Wicklow native died at the age of 45 yesterday.

She revealed on social media last month that her breast cancer had become terminal.

It prompted a fundraising effort in her name which has raised €100,000 for Breast Cancer Ireland.

***

It is that time of year again - the Oscars take place in Los Angeles later.

Saoirse Ronan is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Ladybird - while Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri will be hoping to win big.

Daniel Day-Lewis could also walk away with an Academy award - he's up for Best Actor in Phantom Thread.