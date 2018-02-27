Morning top 5: Temperatures set to plummet; Second arrest over garda murder; Donohoe to update Cabinet on mortgage sell-off

Communities around the country are being urged to look out for elderly and vulnerable neighbours with temperatures set to plummet this afternoon.

The National Emergency Coordination’s Group is due to meet this morning with Met Éireann warning that the east and south east of the country could be badly hit by freezing temperatures.

Drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads due to the icy conditions.

Charities and agencies working with the homeless say they are drawing on the experience gained during Storm Ophelia – with increased bed capacity to ensure everyone can get off the street.

***

A second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

The man – who is aged in his sixties - was arrested in Dundalk last night.

Detective Garda Donohoe was shot dead outside the Lordship Credit Union in Belurgan five years ago.

On Sunday, a man in his twenties was arrested outside Wheatfield Prison, in relation to the investigation.

***

The Finance Minister will update the cabinet today on the planned sale of thousands of non-performing mortgages.

Around 25,000 of them are due to be sold this year by Permanent TSB and Ulster Bank – amid fears they will end up in the hands of vulture funds.

Minister Paschal Donohoe has suggested more regulation is needed for vulture funds, but hasn't revealed what exactly he intends to do.

Fianna Fáil is demanding the Government’s support for legislation that would ensure that any fund purchasing loans would face full Central Bank regulations.

***

There's been an almost 80% spike in the number of people filing complaints about the misuse of their personal data.

The Data Protection Commissioner's annual report says over half of the complaints relate to organisations refusing to release personal data to the people concerned.

There was also a 26% rise in data security breaches last year.

Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon says unwanted marketing emails are another big problem.

***

Nearly two thirds of Irish people wouldn't want to live near someone who uses drugs.

Citywide are launching a campaign to try and address the stigma surrounding drug users - which can often stop them from seeking help or support.

Anna Quigley from the CityWide drugs crisis campaign says it can lead to them feeling depressed and ashamed.

She warned that the government's National Drugs Strategy could be undermined if the social stigma around drug users is not addressed.