Morning top 5: Taoiseach to meet with Sinn Féin leaders over collapse of Stormont talks; 'Three Billboards' wins big at BAFTA Awards

The new Sinn Féin party leadership will meet with the Taoiseach and Tánaiste in Dublin later today.

They are due to discuss what happens next, following the collapse of power-sharing talks at Stormont.

Leo Varadkar says he wants to hear Sinn Féin's assessment of the events of last week, while Mary Lou McDonald says she will make it clear that a return to direct rule from London 'is not an option'.

***

A man is to appear in court today charged in connection with the stabbing of another man in County Limerick.

The 21-year old victim is in a critical condition following the alleged assault at Maiden Street, Newcastle West, on Saturday evening.

A man in his late 20s has been charged in connection with the stabbing.

***

In Dublin, gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a suspected hit and run.

It happened early yesterday morning at the junction of Parnell Road and Clogher Road.

A 24-year-old man was found lying on the road with serious head injuries shortly before 6am.

***

A march on Washington is being planned to demand gun control in the United States.

It comes in the wake of the mass shooting at a school in Florida in which 17 people were killed.

Survivors are urging people across the US to take to the streets on March 24th, including 'everyday students' across the country.

***

There were strong performances from the Irish at last night's BAFTA Awards in London.

Martin Mc Donagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri landed five awards including Best Film.

There was disappointment for Saoirse Ronan who missed out on the Best Actress gong which went to Frances McDormand - for her role in Three Billboards.