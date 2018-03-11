Morning top 5: Taoiseach in the US; man dies in Donegal; and discrimination against mothers

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is beginning a week long trip to the US today.

He is visiting Austin, Texas for the start of the customary St Patrick's Day celebrations.

He will participate in the traditional Shamrock ceremony with Donald Trump on Thursday, before joining the Fifth Avenue Parade in New York on Saturday.

****

It is reported five locations across Salisbury in England could be possible sources of the nerve agent used to poison a former Russian spy and his daughter.

The sites include a bench a shopping centre, Sergei Skripal's home, the cemetery where his wife and son are buried, and a pub and restaurant where the pair visited in the hours before they fell ill.

The former Russian spy and his daughter remain critically ill.

****

Tens of thousands of homeowners could be in line to pay property tax for the first time.

The Sunday Independent reports that around 60,000 households have been exempt from paying the levy since its introduction five years ago.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy intends to make them pay in order to avoid introducing an increase for those already paying.

****

A group of more than 70 cyclists are due to arrive into Blacksod, Co Mayo today in memory of Rescue 116.

It is approaching the one-year anniversary of the crash, which claimed the lives of four Coast Guard crew members off the Mayo coast.

Ballyglass Coast Guard members organised the 340 kilometre cycle from Dublin to remember Dara Fitzpatrick, Mark Duffy, Ciarain Smith and Paul Ormsby.

****

Teenage mothers are still facing stigma and discrimination.

As mums are celebrated across the country for Mothers Day, new research raises worrying concerns over teenage pregnancies.

Maynooth University lecturer Dr Ciara Bradley says Irish society has seen huge amounts of progress in recent years - but it is not enough.