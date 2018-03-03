Morning top 5: Status red weather warning lifted; nine arrests after reports of looting in Dublin

The status red snow and ice warning has been lifted and an orange warning is now in place for Munster, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan.



A lower-level yellow warning has been issued for Connacht and Donegal.



There are now risks of localised flooding as the snow melts.



Chair of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group, Sean Hogan, says teams around the country are being mobilised to manage the condition.

Transport networks will be back in action today, but they will be operating limited services.



All airports are due to reopen, although Ryanair and Aer Lingus have cancelled some early morning flights and passengers are advised to check their websites.



Bus Éireann are resuming some routes in the West, North-West and South-West this morning - with services in eastern parts scheduled to depart from early this afternoon.



The Luas Red Line will operate today from 1pm from Red Cow to The Point with a limited service, while Dublin Bus are due to resume from midday subject to road conditions.



Irish Rail says 12pm will be the earliest they'll be in a position to run trains from.

ESB Networks say they're continuing to restore power to thousands of homes across the country in extremely challenging conditions.

An Post says it will open 'as many post offices as possible' around the country today.

However the decision to open individual branches will depend on weather and logistics.

Nine people have been arrested following reports of looting in Dublin overnight.

A Lidl and a Centra store were among a number of stores targeted, and responding gardaí came under attack with sticks and stones.

Lidl Ireland says it's aware of a very serious incident at one of its supermarkets at Fortunestown Lane near City West.

Video footage shared on social media showed a mechanical digger pulling down part of the supermarket's outside wall.

The Coast Guard and the RNLI are again warning people to be aware of high tides and heavy seas this weekend.

It follows an incident yesterday, where passers-by pulled a swimmer to safety from stormy seas at Sandycove in Dublin.