Morning top 5: Rents rose by 10% last year; Irish Rail dispute referred to Labour Court; Government to receive report card for child services

Rents rose by over 10 per cent across the country in 2017.

New figures from Daft.ie show that people now pay an average of €1,227 every month.

Rents in the capital are €4,500 more a year than they were during the peak of the Celtic Tiger.

The Simon Communities have warned that Ireland’s homelessness crisis will not improve while rents remain so high.

***

The prosecuting barrister in Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding’s rape trial will be given an opportunity to re-examine the alleged victim this morning.

The woman, who claims she was raped by the Ireland and Ulster rugby players in Jackson’s Belfast home, has spent seven days in the witness box.

In the two weeks since the woman first laid out her account of what happened she has spent a total of six days being cross-examined by defence barristers.

The prosecuting barrister may wish to re-examine her when the trial resumes this morning.

***

Both parties in the Irish Rail training dispute have agreed to refer the issue to the Labour Court.

They made the decision after 18 hours of discussions at the Workplace Relations Commission.

Unions say that the company is forcing a change to drivers' terms and conditions by making the training of new recruits compulsory, when it had previously been done on a voluntary basis.

Unions will conclude their ballots for strike action by the 28th of February and in the meantime Irish Rail has agreed to put a stay on mentoring.

***

A report card will be issued this morning, rating how well the Government's commitments to children have been delivered.

The Children's Rights Alliance will call for more action on issues such as child homelessness and access to high-quality childcare services.

The government will get a grade from A to F depending on its performance in each area.

The Alliance has warned that there are a number of issues they would like to see addressed.

***

London City Airport will reopen today after a World War Two bomb was found close to its runway.

The device was discovered in the River Thames during building work on Sunday and led to the cancellation of all flights there yesterday.

The bomb is being moved by Navy divers today who'll carry out a controlled explosion.