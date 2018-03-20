Morning top 5: Regulators seek warrant for Cambridge Analytica servers; Government insists border 'backstop' is legally firm; Over 100,000 workers at risk of poverty

UK data regulators are seeking a warrant to search the offices of political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica.

The firm is accused of harvesting the private information of 50 million Facebook users to influence the US presidential election in 2016.

The British Prime Minister has called on the firm to "co-operate fully" with the investigation.

The company, which worked on Donald Trump’s presidential election campaign, has denied any wrongdoing.

***

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach says Britain's commitment to a Brexit border 'backstop' is legally firm and will apply until something better is agreed.

Yesterday's 'transition' deal allows talks on the UK's future trade relationship with the EU to be triggered later this week.

Some issues remain undecided - including the border - but Tánaiste Simon Coveney says that doesn't mean it's been kicked into the long grass.

Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin has warned that we are no closer to coming up with a way to put the ‘backstop’ in place that would be agreeable to all sides.

***

Over 104,000 working people in Ireland are at risk of poverty.

Social Justice Ireland has warned that there is something seriously wrong if those who have a job are not safe from poverty.

The think tank has warned that the number of struggling workers has been rising since 2009, despite the economic recovery.

It said the figures highlight a broken system, with workers' rights not being protected or prioritised by policy-makers.

***

Today marks a year since Cork woman Tina Satchwell disappeared.

Her husband Richard Satchwell has said he believes she is still alive.

46-year-old Tina was last seen at her home in Youghal on 20th March 2017.

Richard Satchwell told Today FM that today will be a difficult day, as he remembers their life together.

***

TDs are prepared to sit in the Dáil until midnight tonight debating the bill on the abortion referendum.

They've returned from their St Patrick's Day break a day early for the discussions.

The public is expected to vote on the 8th Amendment at the end of May.

The Dáil is also due to debate a Sinn Féin Private Members Motion aimed at disbanding the Government’s Strategic Communications Unit.