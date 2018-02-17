Morning top 5: Reaction to the National Planning Framework; Irish teenager caught up in Florida shooting; Thirteen arrested in US Presidential Election Investigation

The leader of the Green Party is welcoming the National Planning Framework for the country.

However, Eamon Ryan doesn't think the loosening of restrictions on one-off housing is a good idea.

He says the lack of proper plans for public transport is a recipe for further sprawl and traffic chaos.

He says the Dublin Metro and light-rail plan for Cork aren't going to be enough on their own.

***

An Irish teenager was among those caught up in the terror of the Florida school shooting.

The 16 year old student had moved to Florida with her family, from Dublin, six months ago.

She was among those who survived the attack after fleeing the scene on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump has travelled to Parkland to meet the survivors.

***

Thirteen Russian citizens have been charged by US prosecutors with plotting to influence the 2016 presidential election.

It's the most dramatic development yet in Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation, which is also looking at whether any members of Donald Trump's campaign team colluded in the plot.

Mr Trump says Russian interference started in 2014 - BEFORE his high profile entry into politics.

***

Nine people have died in fire at a waste in facility in southern China.

Reuters reports the fire may have started from firework residue.

The fire has been extinguished and a survivor with serious burns has been taken to hospital.

Police have detained several suspects in connection with the fire.

***

Adventurer Damian Browne has completed his solo row across the Atlantic in just over 63 days.

The former Leinster and Connacht Rugby star set off on his 4,800km crossing on December 14th from the Canary Islands

Speaking after arriving in Antigua on Thursday evening, he said he's had an amazing welcome after nine weeks of suffering and hardship