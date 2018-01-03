Morning top 5: Power being restored after Storm Eleanor; Trump's bigger button

ESB crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers in the wake of Storm Eleanor.

A status orange wind warning remains in place until 2.00pm for all Atlantic coastal counties, from Donegal to Cork.

Met Eireann's warning that high winds combined with exceptionally high seas will result in coastal damage and flooding.

A yellow wind warning's in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford.

In Galway, the local council is being criticised for failing to prepare for Storm Eleanor.

The city was the worst affected by flooding caused by the storm.

It is feared high winds combined with high tides could lead to more flooding today.

Road users are being advised to watch out for fallen trees and surface water when travelling on roads this morning.

All Irish Rail routes are operating following flooding on the Limerick to Ennis line and at Waterford station last night.

Aer Lingus has confirmed two flights between Dublin and London Heathrow - and another two between Cork and Heathrow - have been cancelled today as the storm reaches the UK.

A leading charity is predicting that poverty levels will get worse this year, despite the economic recovery.

The Society of St Vincent De Paul says crippling rents are a major factor in the level of disadvantage experienced by many families.

In its new year statement, the charity says it expects to field more calls for help in 2018 than it received last year.

US President Donald Trump says he has a nuclear button that is much bigger and more powerful than the one Kim Jong Un has access to.

It comes after the North Korean leader claimed he has one on his desk which is always within reach.

He also warned the US that the country is now in range of his nuclear warheads.