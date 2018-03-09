Morning top 5: Policy paper on abortion laws; North Korean talks; and CAO drop

The Government will reveal a policy paper this morning outlining what they want the laws on abortion to be if the 8th amendment is repealed.

Cabinet approved a referendum bill on Thursday and the Dáil will begin debating it this morning.

It will say there should be abortion without specific indication for up to 12 weeks - meaning abortion will be allowed for any reason within the first trimester.

****

US President Donald Trump has agreed to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - and says talks could take place by May.

North Korea has offered to suspend its nuclear missile programme, saying it is committed to denuclearisation.

The White House has stated for now all sanctions and maximum pressure "must remain".

****

The Government says it is committed to getting an extra 100,000 people into employment by the end of 2020.

It is launching its 2018 Action Plan for Jobs on Friday, along with an enterprise strategy for the next seven years.

The action plan will include a €300m loan scheme to help businesses deal with the fall out from Brexit.

****

A former RTÉ TV producer convicted of sex offences in Leeds in the UK is due to be sentenced today.

Kieran Creaven from Dublin pleaded guilty last December to attempting to groom an under-age girl.

The 55-year-old had engaged with a fake Facebook profile, set up by a group called 'Predator Exposure'.

****

There has been a significant drop in the number of students choosing third level courses in computing, maths and the physics based sciences.

The CAO says it received 72,643 applications by the February 1st deadline - a 4.5% drop on the previous year.

Applications for Arts courses were also down this year.