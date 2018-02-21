Morning top 5: One in seven children 'lost to homelessness, poverty and neglect'; UN says situation in Syria's Eastern Ghouta 'spiralling out of control'

One in seven children is lost to homelessness, poverty and neglect.

That’s according to Barnardos, which launches its Lost Childhood campaign today.

The charity hopes to get almost 60,000 people to help those left behind.

CEO Fergus Finlay says more than 170,000 childhoods and futures "are being written for [children] through circumstances beyond their control".

***

A Supreme Court case gets underway today to decide the extent of the constitutional rights of the unborn.

The State is appealing against a High Court finding that the word 'unborn' in the constitution means 'child' - giving babies in the womb protection beyond the 8th amendment.

The ruling arose out of the case of a Nigerian man facing deportation while his partner was pregnant in Ireland.

He successfully argued his unborn child had the right to have its father stay in the country, despite not yet being born.

***

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is expressing serious concern about the humanitarian situation in a rebel-held area of Syria.

At least 250 people were killed by pro-government air strikes on Eastern Ghouta near Damascus.

More than 50 children are among the dead, according to the UN, with the organisation saying the situation is "spiralling out of control".

***

Survivors of the Florida school shooting are meeting with Donald Trump at the White House later.

It is being billed as a 'listening session', and follows anger at the failure of US politicians to bring in gun controls.

Last night, President Trump announced an order to ban modifications that convert semi-automatic rifles into machine guns.

***

The Sinn Féin leadership is in London today for talks with the British Prime Minister.

They will be discussing the way forward following the collapse of power sharing talks with the DUP.

The party is also meeting Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The DUP says if a deal can't be reached, then the Northern Secretary must take back control of key services in the north.