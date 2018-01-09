Morning top 5: North Korea to send delegation to Winter Olympics; murder inquiry launched in Limerick

North Korea has said it will send a high-level delegation to next month's Winter Olympics in the South.

The two countries have held their first official talks in more than two years, with South Korea proposing that athletes from both nations march together at the opening ceremony.

The meeting is taking place in the Demilitarised Zone that divides the two countries.

***

Gardaí in Limerick say "all available resources" are being used in their inquiry into the murder of Martin Clancy.

The 45-year-old's body was found at his flat in Little O'Curry Street in the city on Sunday.

Detectives declared a murder investigation last night, after reviewing post mortem results.

***

It's the first full day for the new Northern Secretary, exactly a year to the day since the collapse of Stormont.

Karen Bradley was appointed yesterday after James Brokenshire resigned on health grounds.

In the past 12 months, Sinn Féin and the DUP have failed to reach an agreement on power-sharing which fell apart after an energy scandal.

***

Hundreds of people gathered in Dundalk last night for a candle-lit vigil to remember to a Japanese man stabbed to death last week.

24-year-old Yosuke Sasaki was killed in an attack on Wednesday, with another two men were injured at separate locations in the town.

Speaking at last night's vigil, local councillor John McGahon said the community here will stand with the community in Japan.

***

Dublin City Council has passed a motion calling for the removal of Conor Skehan as chair of the Housing Agency.

Mr Skehan sparked a controversy when he said there was evidence homeless people are "gaming the system" to secure housing.

The Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy last week reappointed him to the position, despite the comments.