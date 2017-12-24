Morning top 5: North Korea calls UN sanctions an 'act of war'; around 200 dead after tropical storm hits Philippines

North Korea has slammed the latest sanctions imposed against it by the United Nations.

The regime has called them an 'act of war' and threatened to punish those who support the measure.

The UN Security Council voted unanimously to impose tougher sanctions on the nation on Friday.

***

Around 200 people are now known to have died following floods and landslides in the Philippines.

A police official in the country says that figure is likely to rise after a tropical storm hit the island of Mindanao on Friday.

Around 160 people are missing, while around 70,000 others have been forced to leave their homes.

***

Separately, dozens of people have died after a shopping mall in the Philippines went up in flames.

At least 37 people are believed to have died after the fire took hold of the four-storey NCCC Mall on Saturday morning in the southern city of Davao.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who is from the city, visited victims' relatives outside the burning building on Saturday night.

He told them there was "zero" chance their family members had survived, witnesses said.

***

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses after an alleged assault in South Dublin.

A woman is being treated for serious neck and arm injuries after the incident in Dun Laoghaire.

She was found on Queens Road at around 3.20pm yesterday afternoon.

***

Leo Varadkar is a more popular Taoiseach than Enda Kenny ever was.

A new Behaviour and Attitudes poll for The Sunday Times puts Mr Varadkar's approval rating at 56%, a four point increase.

Overall, Fine Gael remains unchanged on 34%, Fianna Fáil has seen a 5 point drop to 26%, with Sinn Féin up 3% to 17%.