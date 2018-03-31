Morning top 5: Men questioned over massive cannabis seizure; and UN calls for Gaza probe

Police in the North are continuing to question three men and two women after a significant amount of herbal cannabis was seized in Dromore, Co Down yesterday.

It followed a joint operation by the PSNI, gardaí, and Irish customs officials working as part of the Cross-Border Joint Agency Task Force.

The seizure is described as potentially one of the North's largest ever hauls of herbal cannabis.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for "an independent and transparent investigation" into fatal clashes in Gaza.

At least 16 Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured on Friday during one of the largest Palestinian demonstrations in recent years along the Israel-Gaza border.

Tear gas, rubber bullets and live fire are said to have been used by Israeli security forces.

Another march will take place today to support people who have reported rapes and to seek improvements in how they are treated in the courts system.

It follows multiple marches in cities throughout Ireland on Thursday.

On Wednesday all four defendants in the Belfast rape trial were acquitted.

An inbound flight from Moscow has apparently been searched at London's Heathrow Airport.

A spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry described it as the 'latest provocation' amidst escalating diplomatic tensions.

The Metropolitan Police say the plane was not searched by their officers.

Vivienne Westwood, Brian Eno and Pamela Anderson are among celebrities demanding WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is given back access to the internet.

The Ecuadorian government decided earlier this week to stop Mr Assange using the internet, social media and receiving visitors at its embassy in London.

He is been living there for almost six years believing he will be extradited to the US for questioning if he leaves.