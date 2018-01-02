Morning top 5: Man in court over Limerick stabbing; Storm Eleanor approaches

A 29-year-old man is due to appear in court this morning charged with the murder of a Limerick man.

35-year-old Willie Lynch was found dead at his home in Pallaskenry on Saturday evening.

It is understood he had suffered a number of stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí arrested a man in connection with murder shortly after the body was found.

At least 12 protesters and one police officer have been killed in anti-government protests in Iran.

Thousands have gathered in cities across the country for a fourth successive night in the biggest challenge to the regime since 2009.

US President Donald Trump has backed the protesters, accusing Iran's leaders of "failing at every level".

Winds of up to 130 kilometres are expected in parts of the country today as Ireland prepares for Storm Eleanor.

An orange wind warning has been issued for Munster, Leinster and south Galway - with a yellow warning for everywhere else.

The warnings come into effect from 4.00pm this afternoon until 9.00pm tonight.

House prices are expected to continue to rise by around 8% in 2018.

The latest 'My Home' report shows they will increase at a slightly slower pace due to a tightening of the Central Bank lending rules.

Meanwhile, a new Daft report has found that house prices rose by more than €20,000 on average across the country during 2017.

Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep and Natalie Portman are among stars backing a campaign in Hollywood against sexual harassment.

'Time's Up' aims to get new laws to tackle the problem in workplaces.

They will also set up a legal fund.