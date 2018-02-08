Morning top 5: Man dies in apparent stabbing in Lucan; Parents may be offered longer unpaid leave; Irish Water criticised over warning

A man has died after an apparent stabbing in Lucan in County Dublin.

It happened late last night.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination this morning.

Gardaí say one man has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.

***

A new bill aiming to extend unpaid parental leave is being brought before the Dáil.

The Social Democrats’ legislation would see the limit for every child aged 8 and under extended from 18 to 26 weeks.

The current allowance is the minimum that must be given under EU law.

The Government has indicated that it will not oppose the bill, although it has said the focus should be on extending paid leave.

***

A Meath TD has said Irish Water was too slow to react to unsafe levels of chlorine in the water supply.

Around 1,000 customers in the Kilcloon area near Dunboyne are being told not to use the water for washing, drinking or preparing food.

The high chlorine content has left some people with skin rashes - while a number of children have become sick.

Local TD Thomas Byrne said Irish Water has questions to answer over why it only issued the warning yesterday.

***

Investigations are continuing into the crash between a school bus and car in County Limerick yesterday.

Four people remain in hospital this morning following the collision near Caherconlish, while 32 people have been discharged.

The bus was bringing 46 secondary students to school at the time of the crash.

Separate investigations by Gardaí and Bus Éireann are underway into the cause of a crash.

***

Migrant groups are holding demonstrations around the country today demanding the unrestricted right to work for asylum seekers.

The Supreme Court is set to confirm tomorrow that asylum seekers do have the right to seek employment.

But the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland says the government's proposals restrict the types of work and professions they can pursue.

The protests are happening this lunch time in Galway, Limerick, Cork and outside Leinster House in Dublin.