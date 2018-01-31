Morning top 5: Man dies following shooting in Dublin; Frances Fitzgerald due before Disclosures Tribunal

Gardaí are searching those behind Dublin's latest gangland killing.

A man in his 20s - believed to be an associate of the Hutches - died after being shot several times at a flat complex in the North Strand area.

The attack came on the eve of Derek Coakley Hutch's funeral, which takes place later.

The 27-year-old dad of two was shot dead in Clondalkin over a week ago.

***

Frances Fitzgerald is due before the Disclosures Tribunal later today.

The former Justice Minister and Tánaiste resigned last year over questions about how much she knew about a Garda strategy to discredit Maurice McCabe at the O’Higgins Commission.

Frances Fitzgerald said she would be vindicated at the Disclosures Tribunal when she tendered her resignation.

***

Donald Trump has used his State of the Union address to praise his government's work on tax cuts.

The annual speech by the US President was met with applause as he spoke of making America great again "for all Americans".

Mr Trump also appeared to move towards setting aside bitter political division, saying he is "extending an open hand" to Democrats.

***

A woman who claims she was raped by two Ireland rugby players is expected to give evidence at their trial today.

Paddy Jackson and his Ulster teammate Stuart Olding deny raping her at a house party at Jackson’s home in Belfast in June 2016.

***

A third of single parents in Ireland were living in poverty between 2004 and 2015.

The ESRI found that 21% of adults with a disability here were also in poverty for at least two years during that time.

It found the gap between deprived Irish adults and the rest of the population is the largest out of the 11 EU countries it looked at.