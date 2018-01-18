Morning top 5: Harris warns Ireland can no longer "outsource" abortion; Fresh attempt to restore Northern devolution; Jump in racism reported

The Health Minister has warned that Ireland cannot continue to outsource the issue of abortion.

Simon Harris spoke strongly in favour of repealing the 8th amendment as he opened the Dáil debate last night.

Politicians on both sides of the debate made their views known – with the majority speaking in favour of repeal.

Minister Simon Harris told the House Irish society can no longer, “deny the reality or outsource it to another country.”

***

The Irish and British governments are due to announce fresh talks to restore a government in Northern Ireland later.

It has been more than a year since the Stormont Assembly collapsed.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney and the new Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley will hold a press conference around noon to announce that talks between Sinn Féin and the DUP will resume next Wednesday.

Government sources have said a lot of work has gone in to get all sides back around the table, adding that there is not a lot of time left to restore the Executive.

***

Racist incidents jumped by a third in the first half of 2017.

The European Network Against Racism say there were 330 incidents on its iReport.ie site from January to June last year.

That's up from 245 in the same period the previous year.

Director of ENAR Ireland, Shane O'Curry, says the climate internationally is contributing to the problem.

***

Thousands of students will gather at Dublin's 3Arena today to highlight awareness of mental health.

The Student Leaders' Congress is organised by Cycle Against Suicide.

Kevin Hines will be the keynote speaker at today's event. He survived a suicide attempt off San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge in 2000.

He has said he is lucky to be alive and had made it his life’s journey to try and help others.

***

Autopsy results are due to be released in London today in relation to the death of Dolores O'Riordan.

The Cranberries front woman was found dead at the Hilton hotel on Park Lane on Monday morning.

An inquest into the singer's death is due to begin tomorrow.

Police are not treating her death as suspicious.