Morning top 5: Gaza death toll rises; major homelessness demonstration planned for Dublin today

Nine Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,000 injured by Israeli troops in another day of violent clashes on the Gaza border.

Thousands of Palestinians continued protests on Friday, amid a weeks-long demonstration calling for refugees and their descendants be allowed to return to ancestral homes in Israel.

Palestinian officials said a journalist named Yasser Murtaga was among those killed yesterday.

***

A major demonstration will take place in Dublin this afternoon calling for an end to homelessness.

Recent reports show that almost 10,000 people are homeless, including more than 3,700 children.

Today's march - organised by the National Homeless and Housing Coalition - begins at the Garden of Remembrance at 1pm and ends at the Customs House.

***

Arizona and Texas have answered Donald Trump's call for troops to guard the US-Mexico border.

The states will send 400 members of the National Guard by next week, with 250 of them arriving over the weekend.

President Trump is hoping more will follow, having told reporters on Wednesday that he wanted to send up to 4,000 troops.

***

Irish MMA star Conor McGregor has been released on bail of $50,000 in the US.

The 29-year-old appeared at a courthouse in Brooklyn last night, facing charges of assault and criminal mischief, over an incident following a UFC event in New York.

Another Dublin fighter - 25-year-old Cian Cowley, with an address at Hyde Park in Dalkey - was freed on bail of $25,000 after being charged in connection with the same incident.

They are both due in court again on June 14th.

***

The Health Minister will today come face-to-face with GPs meeting in Killarney, County Kerry.

Simon Harris is set to address the annual conference for the Irish Medical Organisation this afternoon.

The Department is already on a collision course with GPs over the amount of money owed to doctors due to previous pay-cuts.