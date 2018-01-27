Morning top 5: Gardaí investigating double shooting in Dublin; Irishman's body recovered in Vienna; Trade unions welcome Bombardier decision

Gardaí remain at the scene of a double shooting that occurred near the National Stadium in Dublin last night.

A man in his 40s and a man in his 20s were injured in the attack near the South Circular Road boxing venue.

Both men were taken to St James’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries – the younger man was injured in his hand while the man in his 40s was injured in his leg.

Gardaí say the gunman is believed to have left the scene in a dark coloured car. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact gardaí at Kevin Street.

***

Two people have been killed in separate crashes in Counties Louth and Donegal.

A man in his 30s was killed in County Louth in the early hours of this morning, when the car he was driving left the road and struck a pole on the N2 near Ardee at around 1am.

He was the sole occupant of the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Separately a cyclist in his 40s has died after colliding with a car at around 4pm yesterday. He was pronounced dead at the scene and removed to Letterkenny General Hospital.

***

The body of a 21-year-old Meath man has been recovered from a canal in Vienna.

Ross Hanlon from Athboy went missing a week ago, after getting separated from his friends during a night out in the Austrian capital.

In a post on Facebook, Ross' brother Craig thanked the public for their support over the past week, adding that they will now bring Ross home.

Dundalk Institute of Technology – the college Ross attended as a student – has said he will be remembered as a “popular, outgoing and dedicated student.”

***

Trade unions have expressed their delight following a landmark US court ruling that is expected to safeguard thousands of jobs in Northern Ireland.

Canadian aerospace firm Bombardier has won a case which overturns a decision to impose huge tariffs on imports of its C-Series planes.

It follows a ruling by the US Commerce Department that the UK and Canada had given it unfair subsidies.

Around 1,000 jobs in Belfast, where the wings for the plane are made, depend on its international success.

***

Campaign groups gathering in Dublin today are warning that urgent action is needed to address the trolley crisis.

Activists, political parties and trade unions are calling for reform and an end to the current trolley crisis.

534 people were waiting on a bed in hospitals across the country yesterday.

The Bed Capacity Review published by the HSE has warned that – without proper reforms - 7,000 acute hospital beds, 12,000 residential care beds and a 37% increase in the workforce will be required in the coming years.