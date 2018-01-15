Morning top 5: Foster mother denied adequate supports; Man in critical condition after suspected assault; New site for medical card applications

A report will be published today on the support given to a child with a disability who was abandoned at birth.

The report, undertaken by the Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon, found that a lack of coordination between the HSE and Tusla meant the services and supports provided to the child's foster carer were insufficient.

The child in question has Down syndrome and severe autism and was abandoned at birth.

Both agencies have accepted Dr Muldoon’s recommendations.

***

A young man remains in critical condition with serious head injuries after a suspected assault in County Kerry at the weekend.

The man, aged in his 20s, was found lying in the street at St Stephen's Park, Castleisland, by neighbours early yesterday morning.

A 19-year-old man was arrested last night by Gardaí investigating the case and was taken to Tralee Garda Station for questioning.

The investigation is continuing, and Gardaí have again appealed for witnesses to come forward.

***

Fine Gael TDs and Senators will debate the issue of abortion this afternoon.

They are holding a special parliamentary party meeting ahead of the Dáil term resuming.

Some members will outline their views on whether a referendum to repeal the Eighth amendment should be held - and whether they will support the recommendations of the Oireachtas committee report.

Party members will be allowed a free vote on the issue in the Dáil and Seanad.

***

Passengers travelling on Ryanair are being reminded of a change in their baggage policy.

The restrictions on wheelie luggage come into force today and are aimed at reducing delays at airport gates.

Spokesperson for the airline Kenny Jacobs said all passengers will continue to get two free bags.

However, non-priority customers will be required to put the larger of the two – their “wheelie bag” – into the hold at the boarding gate.

***

From today you'll be able to apply for a medical card by taking pictures of the relevant documents and sending them online.

A new site - Medicalcard.ie - has been launched this morning.

The website will let people know straight away if they are eligible for a medical card and applications will be processed in 15 working days.

The Health Minister says it makes the applications process easier and will cut down on paperwork.