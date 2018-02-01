Morning top 5: Fitzgerald to continue giving evidence at Disclosures Tribunal; members of teachers' union to hold lunchtime protest

The former Justice Minister will continue giving evidence at the Disclosures Tribunal today.

Frances Fitzgerald said yesterday that she didn't know when she read an email about a Garda strategy to discredit whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

She also said she made a conscious decision not to interfere in the O'Higgins Commission.

***

A woman who claims she was raped by two Ireland rugby players is due to be cross-examined by their lawyers today.

She claims Paddy Jackson and his Ulster teammate Stuart Olding raped her at Mr Jackson’s home in south Belfast in June 2016.

One of their friends is accused of exposing himself to her while another is accused of trying to cover up what happened by lying to the police.

All four men deny the charges against them.

***

Executives from Ulster Bank are expected to face a grilling when they appear before the Finance Committee later.

They will be asked questions about the bank's progress in dealing with the tracker mortgage scandal.

A leaked questionnaire completed by Ulster Bank has revealed that 15 families lost their homes as a result of being denied or removed from tracker rates.

***

Teachers are holding a nationwide lunchtime protest today at schools and colleges around the country.

The action by the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) is in protest at lower pay rates for newly qualified teachers.

The union claims pay inequality in the profession means schools are finding it hard to recruit new teachers.

***

The opposition is claiming the taxpayer will have to foot the bill, after the contest to deliver the National Broadband Plan became a one-horse race.

Eir withdrew from the process yesterday, leaving the Enet consortium as the sole bidder.

The Communications Minister says he's confident they won't try to hike up their asking price.