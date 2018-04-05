Morning top 5: Facebook and Cambridge Analytica controversy deepens; first batch of imported fodder due in Ireland

Facebook has revealed 87 million users had their data improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica - up from the 50 million previously thought.

The British political constancy firm has been accused of harvesting details though a personality test on the site.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the social network "clearly should have done more, and will going forward".

***

Emergency supplies of livestock fodder will arrive into Rosslare from the UK today to deal with the shortage on Irish farms.

Some farmers say they have completely run out of feed following recent bad weather, leaving animals starving.

The fodder, imported by the Dairygold co-op, will be offered at cost price.

***

Russia has called for the UN Security Council to meet today to discuss Britain's accusations that it was behind the Salisbury spy poisoning.

It comes after the UK requested a similar meeting last month following the nerve agent attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's outgoing national security advisor says the US should have gone further in its sanctions against Moscow following the Salisbury attack.

***

Applications for the Student Grant Scheme open today.



It's hoped the earlier opening date will allow for the quicker acceptance of applications, and lead to faster decisions and greater certainty for students.

An extra €4 million has also been allocated to support the most vulnerable groups wishing to access higher education.

***

President Trump has signed a proclamation directing National Guard troops to the southwest US-Mexico border to fight illegal immigration.

He is working with governors to "immediately" deploy personnel to help with border security.

The announcement came hours after he pledged "strong action" on immigration, and a day after saying he wanted to use the military until his long-promised border wall is built.