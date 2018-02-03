Morning top 5: FBI defends its work after memo; Retain 8th claims; and safer cycling

The head of the FBI has pledged to defend his agents against an attack on what he calls the bureau's independence.

Donald Trump has released a memo which alleges bias against Republicans over the probe into possible Russian election interference.

Democrats warn the document is misleading and could harm national security.

****

Groups campaigning to retain the 8th amendment claim repeal would mean 'abortion on demand in the short to medium term'.

The Pro-Life campaign has issued a statement, saying the upcoming referendum will effectively give politicians 'exclusive power' to decide our abortion laws.

A spokesperson says regardless of how well-meaning some politicians may be, a vote for repeal is a vote for abortion on demand.

****

Joe Costello says homeless services are failing rough sleepers.

Labour's representative for Dublin Central says the death of a man - near busy retail centres like Parnell Street and Henry Street is 'sad and tragic'.

He says the fact that the man had been in contact with homeless services up to 2011 begs the question 'what happened then?'.

****

A man aged in his 70s has died in a single vehicle crash in Co Monaghan.

It happened on Friday at Lakeview, Castleblayney.

The man's car left the road and struck a wall at around 1.45pm.

****

There is a call for safer cycling conditions right around the country.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson for Dublin has welcomed the forthcoming expansion of the Dublin Bikes' scheme.

But deputy John Lahart says it must be matched with improvements to infrastructure.