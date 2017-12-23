Morning top 5: Elderly man dies after Dublin house fire; dozens dead after tropical storm hits Philippines

An elderly man has died in a house fire in Dublin.

Nobody else was injured in the blaze.

The alarm was raised shortly before 9pm last evening after smoke was spotted near the rear of the house.

It is believed the blaze may have broken out in the kitchen area of the bungalow on the North Stand Road.

***

Almost 90 people have died and dozens more are missing, after a tropical storm struck the Philippines.

It has caused flooding and mudslides on the country's main southern island of Mindanao.

Police say they are still trying to confirm reports that a farming village has been buried under a landslide.

***

Tougher sanctions have been imposed on North Korea after the UN Security Council voted yesterday to take action against the regime's recent nuclear tests.

The US-drafted resolution includes measures to reduce the country's petrol imports by up to 90%.

President Trump has tweeted to say the world wants "peace, not death".

***

A man has been charged with 18 counts of attempted murder after a car was driven at pedestrians in Melbourne.

12 people remain in hospital, three of them critically injured, after they were struck outside a busy transport hub on Thursday.

The 32 year-old, who has not been named by police, is also accused of one count of endangering life, and is due in court later.

***

A former US marine has been arrested after allegedly planning a Christmas terror attack at a popular San Francisco tourist spot.

The FBI say Everitt Jameson was planning to target Pier 39 when it was heavily crowded.

The 26-year-old was held after allegedly revealing the plan to an undercover agent, who he thought was linked to Islamic State.