Morning top 5: EU recalls ambassador to Moscow; Two women die in Galway crash; China urges US to "pull back" from trade war

The EU has recalled its ambassador to Moscow for what it describes as "consultations” following the nerve agent attack in the UK.

Member states have agreed that they view it as "highly likely" that Russia is responsible for the Salisbury attack.

They are backing up the UK decision to directly blame Moscow for the attack on its soil, with traces of nerve agent found in Sergei and Yulia Skripal’s blood.

Meanwhile the British police officer who was injured in the attack has been discharged from hospital - and says his life "will never be the same again."

***

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a crash in County Galway that claimed the lives of two women.

The women were walking near Ballinasloe train station when they were hit by a car.

The women were struck by a car which had collided with a second car at around 5:40 yesterday evening.

They were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were taken to Portiuncula Hospital.

***

China has said it is considering imposing tariffs on $3bn worth of US products in retaliation to new tariffs announced by Donald Trump.

The list of products under consideration by China includes pork, wine, fruit and nuts.

At the same time, Beijing has urged Washington to avoid taking US-China trade relations to a "dangerous place."

China says it hoped the US would pull back "from the brink" of a trade war.

***

People are being encouraged to give what they can to help terminally ill cancer patients this Daffodil Day.

The annual fundraiser by the Irish Cancer Society (ICS) aims to raise as much as possible for research as well as care and support services.

Every hour, a person dies from cancer in Ireland.

Alison Hardy from County Kildare lost her mother to the disease. She is warning that it is now more important than ever to raise funds.

***

The judge in the Belfast rape trial is due to begin her legal directions to the jury today.

Ulster and Ireland rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding are accused of raping a 19-year-old student at Jackson’s home in south Belfast in June 2016.

Their friend Rory Harrison is facing charges of perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

Another friend Blane McIlroy is accused of one count of exposure.

All four deny the charges against them.