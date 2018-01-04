Morning top 5: Dundalk investigation continues; hospital overcrowding; and Qatari treasures stolen

Gardaí in Dundalk are continuing to question an 18-year-old man over a fatal attack in the town on Wednesday.

A 24-year-old Japanese man was stabbed to death on Avenue Road yesterday morning.

Two other men were then attacked in other locations shortly after, but neither of their injuries are life threatening.

Gardaí arrested an 18-year-old Egyptian man at the scene.

****

The Health Minister Simon Harris will meet hospital group heads on Thursday to discuss overcrowding.

Mr Harris says exceptional measures are being taken to solve the issue, and it is vital we start to see their impact.

A public briefing is also expected later as trolley numbers hit record levels - 677 patients were waiting for a bed at hospitals on Wednesday.

****

Parts of the south and south-west coast are on alert for flooding this morning.

A status yellow wind warning remains in place until 1.00pm for Munster and counties Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Galway and Mayo.

Galway was badly hit by storm Elanor, whlie Cork is on high alert for this morning's high tide.

****

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar travels to Budapest on Thursaday for a controversial meeting with the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Mr Orban and his rightwing Government have a 'zero refugee' strategy.

He has also been a vocal critic of the EU.

****

Thieves have stolen several items of Indian maharajahs' treasures owned by a member of the Qatari royal family.

The theft followed an audacious heist at the Doge's Palace in Venice, police said.

Italian authorities put the overall value of the collection of Treasures of the Mughals and the Maharajahs on display at several million euros.