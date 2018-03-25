Morning top 5: Drop in support for Fianna Fáil; Tributes paid to former Ceann Comhairle; Non-stop flight from Australia lands in London

The latest political opinion poll brings good news for Fine Gael.

The Red C Sunday Business Post poll shows the Government party ahead on 33% with Fianna Fáil 9 points behind on 24%.

Sinn Fein is up 2 points to 16%.

Sunday Business Post Political Editor Michael Brennan said the results will be a worry for Fianna Fáil – which has dropped 5% since the paper’s last poll.

***

The President has led the tributes to former Ceann Comhairle and Labour TD Sean Treacy who has died aged 91.

Michael D Higgins said Mr Treacy served with great distinction in public life for nearly five decades.

Labour Party Leader Brendan Howlin said he was a “fantastic representative for the people of Tipperary South.”

Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin said he will be remembered for his dedication to public service, his work ethic and his warm personality.

Mr Treacy’s funeral is due to take place tomorrow.

***

The maiden flight in a new non-stop service between Australia and the UK has arrived at Heathrow.

The Quantas jet took just over 17-hours to travel from Perth to London.

That's about three hours quicker than current routes which include a stop in the Middle East.

It marks the start of the first regular passenger flight service between Europe and Australia.

***

An Irish company is offering female employees free egg freezing as a perk.

Dublin based technology firm HubSpot is believed to be the first company in Ireland to offer the service.

The company has said they recognise family planning might take place at different points in their employee’s lives.

According to the Sunday Times, the incentive is becoming increasingly popular with tech companies in America and England.

***

Hundreds of thousands of people have lined the streets of Washington DC - as part of global protests calling for tougher gun laws.

The March For Our Lives protest was led by survivors of February's school shooting in Florida, which killed 17 people.

The US rally was backed by solidarity protests around the world – including in Dublin and Cork.