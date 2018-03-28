Morning top 5: Department of Justice criticised over emails; rape trial deliberations; and crime figures published

The Department of Justice has been criticised for 'ad hoc' emails about garda whistleblowers.

A new review has found there is no clear system for the filing and storage of emails - however, the problems are not thought to be deliberate.

The controversy over the force's treatment of whistleblowers led to the resignation of Frances Fitzgerald as Tánaiste.

****

The jurors in Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding's rape trial will begin their second day of deliberations today.

The Ireland and Ulster rugby players deny raping the same woman at a party in Jackson’s south Belfast home in June 2016.

Blane McIlory denies one count of exposure, and Rory Harrison has pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

****

The Central statistics Office (CSO) will publish crime figures for the first time in over a year later.

The CSO had stopped publishing the numbers due to concerns over the accuracy of the information provided by gardaí.

The stats released will include revisions back to 2003, but they will be published in a new 'under reservation' category.

****

The Attorney-General has been asked to look at ways to make sure if abortion laws are ever re-visited in the future, they get more scrutiny than regular legislation.

The move is being seen as a way to address concerns raised by Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

Mr Coveney wanted two-thirds of the Oireachtas to support changes made to new laws that are proposed should the 8th amendment be repealed.

****

The Government is announcing a new €300m Brexit Loan Scheme for businesses.

Firms with fewer than 500 employees will be able to apply for loans of between €25,000 and €1.5m.

It is to try and help businesses deal with the challenges they are facing from Brexit.