Morning top 5: Conor McGregor hands himself in to New York police; Russia accuses UK of 'playing with fire'

The NYPD has confirmed Conor McGregor is being held in a New York police station.

Officers say potential charges are to be reviewed by the District Attorney after an alleged attack on a UFC bus yesterday

A video has emerged claiming to show the Irish MMA fighter throwing a trolley shattering the vehicle window.

The Notorious presented himself to police at around 2.30am Irish time.

***

Russia has accused the UK of inventing a "fake story" and warned they're "playing with fire" over the Salisbury spy poisoning.

An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council took place last night at Moscow's request to discuss the issue.

Britain's UN representative rejected Russia's request to take part in the investigation into the nerve agent attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal.

***

Donald Trump says he had no knowledge about a $130,000 payment made by his lawyer to the porn star who alleges they had an affair.

Stormy Daniels claims she had a sexual encounter with Mr Trump in 2006, and was paid as part of a non-disclosure agreement which she is now looking to invalidate.

The US President - who denies the affair - says he does not know why Michael Cohen made the payment or where he got the money.

***

Five-time world darts champion Eric Bristow has died at the age of 60.

Bristow was at the Premier League Darts event at Liverpool's Echo Arena when he suffered a heart attack.

Fans at the arena burst into a rendition of "There's only one Eric Bristow" after being told he had died.

***

Two rainfall warnings remain in place for parts of the country this morning.

One status yellow warning covers Kilkenny, Wexford, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary, while another is in place for Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Both warnings are valid until 3pm.