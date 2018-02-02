Morning top 5: Call for solitary confinement to be abolished in prisons; Regency Hotel trial due to resume today

The Irish Prison Service is being urged to abolish the practice of solitary confinement.

The Irish Penal Reform Trust says nearly 400 prisoners are being locked up for at least 19 hours a day.

It is publishing a new report that has found the majority of prisoners on such 'restricted regimes' are there for self protection.

***

The Regency Hotel murder trial is due to resume this morning.

The Special Criminal Court is due to make a ruling on the Garda identification of a photo at the centre of the Prosecution’s case.

25-year-old Patrick Hutch of Champions Avenue in Dublin went on trial three weeks ago accused of the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.

He has pleaded not guilty.

***

A burning van has ploughed into pedestrians in Shanghai, injuring 18 people - three of them seriously.

It happened during morning rush hour in the centre of China's biggest city.

It is understood the 40-year-old man who was driving had been smoking, and the vehicle contained gas tanks which apparently ignited.

***

Daft.ie says there was a 9% rise in searches for properties that qualify for the new government-backed mortgage scheme last week.

Under the plans, some first-time buyers can get a mortgage from local authorities for properties up to €320,000.

***

U2 fans will have a chance to get their hands on a ticket for the band's upcoming tour this morning.

The 'eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE' tour will see them play four nights at Dublin's 3Arena on November 5th, 6th, 9th and 10th.

Tickets for the gigs go on sale at 9am.