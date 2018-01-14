Morning top 5: Call for DUP 'action' over Brexit; man dies in Clare; and Rich List revealed

Fianna Fáil has called on the DUP leader to 'follow her words with action' as we head towards Brexit.

Arlene Foster on Saturday called for closer relations between the UK and Ireland, suggesting in a speech in Killarney that leaders on both sides of the border should work together for the benefit of everyone.

Fianna Fail spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Dara O'Brien, says words are good but they need to be backed up "by actual action".

****

The Citizens' Assembly is meeting again today in Malahide in Dublin.

It will continue discussions on how the country runs referendums

One suggestion put forward is to extend voting over two days.

****

A man has died after being washed into the sea off the coast of Co Clare.

The alarm was raised on Saturday afternoon after the man was swept into the sea near Kilkee.

The man who was aged in his early 30s was a Hungarian national who was living in Galway.

****

A new online medical card is being launched by the Health Service Executive (HSE) next week.

It says this will enable people to apply online for a medical card for the first time.

Users can find out if they are eligible for a card immediately.

****

The Mistry family, the Weston family and John Gyaken have taken the top three spots in the Sunday Independent Rich List.

There are nine new entrants this year, including Conor Mc Gregor and entrepreneur Tommy Kelly of eShopworld.

The list estimates wealth based on stock market filings, documents in the companies registration office, annual reports and information disclosed in interviews.