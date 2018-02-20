Morning top 5: Cabinet to consider abortion referendum wording; legal action taken by Graham Dwyer due to begin

The wording of the abortion referendum will be considered by the Cabinet this morning.

They'll examine a draft referendum bill being brought by the Health Minister.

The question put to people will likely ask if voters want to 'repeal the 8th amendment and allow the Oireachtas to provide for the termination of pregnancy'.

Ministers will consider the draft bill today ahead of a final decision in two weeks.

***

A legal action taken by convicted murderer Graham Dwyer against the State is due to begin this morning.

He was convicted in 2015 for the murder of Elaine O’Hara, in what was one of the biggest trials ever held in Ireland.

Mobile phone records which detailed the communications between Dwyer and Elaine O’Hara played a vital role in the trial and placed them both at the scene.

But Dwyer claims his right to privacy was breached because of laws surrounding how such data is retained.

The case is being taken against the Garda Commissioner and the State

***

Teachers unions are warning that the school system is facing a serious problem due to a shortage of substitute teachers.

Union representatives are before the Oireachtas education committee today to outline the issue.

The unions say the difficulty in hiring teachers started with STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects.

***

It's thought the DUP may make a call for the return of direct rule in the North in the British House of Commons later.

Party leader Arlene Foster says her MPs will be raising the issue.

Ms Foster says she wants to restore devolved government in the north, but accused Sinn Féin of refusing to form a government.

The Taoiseach last night told the British Prime Minister that the Irish Government is opposed to direct rule.

***

UNICEF says the world is failing newborn babies.

It's reporting that infant mortality around the world remains alarmingly high - especially in poorer countries.

In low-income countries, the average newborn mortality rate is 27 deaths per 1,000 births - compared to 3 deaths per 1,000 in high-income countries.