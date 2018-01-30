Morning top 5: Cabinet agrees to hold referendum on 8th amendment; Trump to deliver first State of the Union address

The Government has given the go-ahead for a referendum on abortion to take place this year.

The Cabinet signed off on the measure yesterday evening, and hope to hold the vote in May.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also confirmed he supports repealing the 8th amendment and allowing abortion without restriction for up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy.

***

Donald Trump will deliver his much-anticipated State of the Union address later today.

The US President's expected to talk about strong economic growth and his tax reform measures.

He's also due to reveal plans about immigration policy before the joint session of Congress, which will take place at 9pm local time (2am Irish time).

***

The trial begins later today in Belfast of the Ireland rugby internationals Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

Both men deny charges of rape - that relate to an alleged incident at a property in south Belfast in June 2016.

A jury was sworn in for the trial yesterday, and a judge at Belfast Crown Court urged jurors to keep an open mind until all the evidence has been presented.

***

Eight units of Dublin Fire Brigade were called to deal with a fire at an apartment block in Tallaght in Dublin last night.

The blaze - which was started by a gas leak - broke out in the underground car park.

All residents were evacuated and a full search of the building was undertaken.

***

The Ombudsman says people living in Direct Provision centres need to be given more support to work and resettle in their own homes.

A new report highlights issues such as communication problems between residents and staff, and a lack of cooking facilities.

Based on visits to the centres over a year, Ombudsman Peter Tyndall says they are not suited to long-term stays.