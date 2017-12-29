Morning top 5: At least 12 dead after New York fire; three people rescued from Carrauntoohil

At least 12 people - including a one year old baby - have died after a fire broke out in an apartment block in the Bronx area of New York.

Four other people have been critically injured.

Mayor Bill de Blasio described it as an 'unspeakable tragedy'.

***

Three teenagers remain in custody and a fourth is in a serious condition in hospital following a crash in County Kildare.

Gardaí intercepted a car on the N7 Naas Road yesterday afternoon while investigating reports of a robbery in nearby Athy.

The car stopped briefly before speeding off and colliding with another vehicle at the Johnstown junction.

***

Three people have been rescued from Carrauntoohil mountain in County Kerry.

Two women and a man were 150 metres from the summit when they contacted Kerry Mountain Rescue around 11.30pm last night.

The man sustained an injury to his lower leg.

It brings to seven the number of people rescued since St Stephen's Day.

***

The Government's plan to split the Justice Department in two has been slammed as 'farcical'.

The move is in response to concerns over the whistleblower scandal.

The Taoiseach has suggested the department could be divided into two units operating separately under the responsibility of one minister.

Labour Party Leader Brendan Howlin described the plan as a "spin exercise" that "amounts to little more than smoke and mirrors".

***

A status yellow wind warning is place for nine counties this morning with winds up to 110 km/h expected.

Met Éireann has issued the alert for Donegal, Galway, North Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

The ESB says crews will be ready to restore power to any areas which may be affected by the strong winds.