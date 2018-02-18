Morning Top 5: Fine Gael increase gap at the top; 40% approve abortion up to 12weeks; Limerick assault investigation;

Two new opinion polls show Fine Gael have opened up a gap as the most popular party in the country.

They have an eight to 11 point lead over Fianna Fáil. There's two new polls this morning - a Behaviour and Attitudes survey for the Sunday Times and the Sunday Independent's Kantar Milward Brown poll.

Both place Fine Gael on 36 per cent support, with Fianna Fáil on 25 points in one and 28 in the other. And both polls agree almost half of people are satisfied with the governments performance.

***

40% of Irish people would approve a law allowing for access to abortion in the first twelve weeks of pregnancy.

The Sunday Independent Kantar Millward Brown survey also indicates 19 per cent have yet to make up their mind on the proposal.

A referendum on Repealing the 8th Amendment takes place later this year, with the government looking to implement the recommendations of the Oireachtas Committee on abortion.

***

Hundreds of people have been taking part in a demonstration in Florida, demanding gun control measures are introduced.

There were emotional scenes at a rally in Florida yesterday which heard calls for gun control in the US.Hundreds of people took part in the demonstration, after 17 people died in a school massacre on Wednesday.

The head of the FBI has been criticised for failing to act on a tip-off warning suspect Nikolas Cruz might carry out an attack.

***

A Danish politician believes there shouldn't be border controls between the Republic and North of Ireland if the public don't want them.

It's after Michel Barnier revealed last week that border checks would be 'unavoidable' if the UK leaves the single market and customs Union.

Lave Broch of the People's Movement in Denmark says he's never had an issue crossing the border into Norway and that Scandinavia found a way to have a soft border.

***

Gardaí in Limerick are investigating a serious assault on Maiden Street, Newcastle West.

A 21 year old man has been seriously injured and another in his twenties has been detained for questioning. The attack took place at around 5pm yesterday.

The scene was preserved overnight, while Gardai appealed for witnesses.