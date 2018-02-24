Morning Top 5: Woman killed in fatal collision in Laois; Post mortem to take place on body found in Donegal;

A 48 year old woman has been killed in a two-car collision in County Laois.

The incident occured at around 10.00am on the N80 at Ballickmoyler.

A 48 year old woman who was driving one of the cars was prouncounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car, a man in his 40s was taken to Tullamore Hospital where his injuries are described as serious.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place as Gardai carry out an examination of the scene.

***

Meanwhile, a woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital after being knocked down in Dublin last night.

She was struck by a car on Leinster road in Rathmines in Dublin 6 shortly after 1am.

The woman remains in St James Hospital this morning - the extent of her injuries are not known at this stage.

***

A postmortem is due to be carried out today on the body of an elderly man found dead in Donegal.

The remains of the 71 year old man were found in a house in Garryharry in Letterkenny, after an alert was raised on Thursday night when his car was found abandoned at Kirkstown.

The State Pathologist has been notified and the body has been removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny General Hospital, where a post mortem is due to be carried out this morning.

***

Donald Trump's former campaign deputy has pleaded guilty to conspiring against the United States government.

Rick Gates also admitted to lying to the FBI as part of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

He filed false paperwork with the Justice Department related to Ukrainian lobbying in 2016 and 2017 and is now facing up to six years in prison.

***

One Irish person is waking up one million euro richer this morning.

Last nights millionaire raffles' winning ticket was sold in Easons, Wilton Shopping Centre, Cork

Meanwhile, someone in the UK has won more than 77 million pounds in the Euromillions draw.

The jackpot was double that, but a ticket holder in Spain has also secured the winning numbers.