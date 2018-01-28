Morning Top 5: Fine Gael at its highest level since general election; Concerns Intensify over violent crime; and Trump condemns Afghan suicide bombing

A new opinion poll shows support for Fine Gael at it's highest level since the last general election.

The Sunday Business Post/Red C poll puts the party up five points to 32 percent - which is good news for the Taoiseach.

The telephone survey of 1,004 people was carried out over 7 days between the 18th and 27th of January.

Fianna Fáil are static on 26 per cent

Sinn Fein is down 1 to 15 percent

Independents are down one to 9 percent

Independent Alliance is down one to 3 percent

Labour unchanged on 6 percent

Green Party unchanged on 4 per cent

Solidarity - People Before Profit - unchanged at 3 percent.

The Social Democrats down 1 per cent to 2 points

Renua down one percent - on zero

A Fianna Fail Senator says the latest Dublin shooting has intensified concerns about violent crime in the Capital.

Catherine Ardagh says the fact that innocent by-standers are being put at risk, adds a whole new dimension to gangland feuds.

The Senator says Friday's attack is a wake up call for the Gardai and State.

She's concerned the Government are very clearly losing the battle over serious gangland crime saying, "we can't have a situation like this going ahead where every night we have a shooting in our city....it's too serious."

US President Donald Trump has condemned the suicide bombing which killed nearly 100 people in Afghanistan as 'despicable'.

At least 95 people were killed and 158 wounded when an ambulance loaded with explosives was driven into a busy part of the capital Kabul, and detonated.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.



GP's have backed calls for out of hours services to be revised.

They've balloted members for their views on the impact on patient safety and doctors' health.

The National Association of GP's surveyed its members by text.

They supported revising their participation by 84 per cent.

In a statement the NAGP say they've repeatedly called on the HSE to take corrective action.

Ahead of the publication of a HSE report on the issue, the NAGP are again calling for action over their concerns.

The organisation will discuss the result of their ballot at their AGM in March.

Boat traffic in Paris has been halted as the water level in the river Seine continues to rise.

The river is expected to peak today at six metres - following weeks of heavy rainfall.

Some parks and roads have been closed as a precaution and authorities have warned residents to remove valuables and equipment amid reports that groundwater is also seeping into some Paris cellars.

The bottom floor of the Louvre Museum has also been closed.