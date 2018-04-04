More than 520 people waiting on hospital trolleys and wards

Latest figures show there are 525 people on hospital trolleys and wards waiting for a bed.

Of these, 374 are on a trolley while 151 are on wards.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organization (INMO) say University Hospital Limerick is the highest, with 66 people on trolleys.

South Tipperary General Hospital has the second highest at 44, followed by Cork University Hospital (40), St Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny (36) and the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore (32).

The overall figure is down from the 585 patients on trolleys or wards, which was recorded back in March.

It is also lower again when compared to a "record high" in January, when 677 people were waiting for a bed in January.