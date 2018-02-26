More than €3m in funding announced for north inner-city Dublin regeneration

Some €3.5m in funding has been announced for the north east inner-city area of Dublin.

A progress report on the initiative shows €7.5m has been invested in the area since 2016.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe visited the area on Monday morning.

As part of the new funding, Fitzgibbon Street garda station will be refurbished, a new primary care centre will be opened at Summerhill in mid-2018 and a new community hub will be developed at Rutland Street.

An additional €1m has also been provided to support the development of a pilot social employment scheme.

The Government launched the initiative in 2016 to oversee the long-term social and economic regeneration of the area.

Some examples of the buildings and facilities that have received investment

Speaking at Sherriff Youth Club, Mr Varadkar said: "I am delighted to be present for the publication of this report and to support the on-going effort to regenerate the neighborhood.

"This morning, I had the chance to visit a number of community projects and see with my own eyes the commitment and passion of so many people determined to bring hope and opportunity back to this community.

"The North Inner City is full of decent people, long established communities and newcomers who are proud of their neighbourhood and want the best for their children.

"While the community has faced serious challenges in recent years, there is a real determination to move forward. The Government is determined to back this through targeted investment and expertise."

Since 2016, money has been invested to improve and provide new sports and community facilities, community events, enhanced security measures and physical improvement projects.

This included three all-weather pitches, a new boxing facility for Ballybough Boxing Club, an outreach project with Ana Liffey Drug Project targeting street dealing, CCTV at 13 key locations and a new dedicated sports development officer for the area.

The new funding has been allocated for 2018 under the Department of Rural and Community Development's RAPID subhead.

