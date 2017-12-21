More than 30 jobs lost in Donegal as SLM Connect shuts

Some 32 jobs are to be lost at a digital marketing company in Donegal.

It is understood workers at SLM Connect were told at 2.00pm on Thursday that liquidators had been appointed to the digital marketing centre.

The Manchester-based firm announced the creation of the positions in the Gaoth Dobhair Business Park back in April 2016.

The company was to offer contact centre and Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) solutions from its facility.

SLM initially employed 25 people and had hoped to increase employment numbers "substantially" in the following months.

It had been hoped that 125 jobs would ultimately be created at the plant.

Local councillor Micháel Colm Mac Giolla Easbuig told Highland Radio: "Everybody's s left the building now - the workers are absolutely devastated and shocked - at the door of Christmas.

"Leaving the workers with no future whatsoever.

"Where are they going to get employment around here, in West Donegal?

"I spoke to Údarás na Gaeltachta earlier on, and they knew absolutely nothing about it until I informed them, and that’s absolutely terrible - that shows absolutely no respect to our community".

In 2015, Údarás na Gaeltachta announced that it was to fund a three year enterprise development action plan to support employment creation at the Gaoth Dobhair Business Park.