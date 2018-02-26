Monday's weather: Very cold today, with some snow flurries likely in eastern coastal counties

Today

Very cold today. Frost clearing, to leave a mix of cloud and bright or sunny spells.

Generally dry, but some snow flurries are likely later today in eastern coastal counties.

Top temperatures only 2 to 6 C, best in the southwest and feeling colder in moderate to fresh and gusty southeasterly winds.

Tonight

Very cold and frosty overnight.

A few light snow flurries, but many places dry.

Lowest temperatures -2 to -5 C, in moderate to fresh east or southeast winds.

Weather advisory for Ireland (status yellow)

Exceptionally cold weather will occur this week.

Air and ground temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees below normal, with significant wind chill and penetrating severe frosts.

Snow showers, mainly affecting eastern areas on Tuesday, will progressively become more widespread and heavier through midweek, with significant and disruptive accumulations.

Valid: Tuesday 27 February 2018 00:01 to Saturday 03 March 2018 18:00.