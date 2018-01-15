Monday's weather: Showery rain with sunny spells; Highest temperatures 4C to 8C

Today

Showery rain will track eastwards across the country early this morning.

A cold front will clear the east coast by late morning leaving a mixture of sunny spells and showers for the remainder of the day.

It will begin to turn colder as the day progresses with the showers turning wintry over some northern hills in the evening.

Maximum temperatures will range 4C to 8C degrees in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.

High seas will develop along Atlantic coasts.

Tonight

It will be cold and windy overnight with widespread showers.

The showers will turn wintry in many areas by dawn with falls of snow possible in places, mainly over high ground.

Strong westerly winds will reach gale force along Atlantic coasts with very high seas expected.

Minimum temperatures will range from 0C to 3C degrees generally but it will be a few degrees milder in Atlantic coastal fringes.